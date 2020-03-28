Airtel accelerating rollouts, advancing investments to ensureconnectivity, says CEO Gopal Vittal

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Airtel is taking a number of measures including accelerating its roll out plans, upgrading quality of service where possible and advancing investments to keep its telecom network running.
In a message to customers, Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel said, “At Airtel, we are doing everything we can to keep our employees and partners safe. This is so that they can work to keep you, your businesses and families connected. We know there is a great responsibility on us, as connectivity providers, to do what it takes to make sure everything works at this time of stress.”
All Airtel mobile, WiFi and TV services can be bought/recharged online through its App (Search : Airtel Thanks App on Playstore/Appstore) as well as our website www.airtel.in.
“We understand that your network needs would evolve during this difficult time, as you work from home. We have taken several measures to improve your experience – from accelerating our roll outs, upgrading quality of service where possible and advancing our investments to meet your requirements,” Vittal said.
Airtel has not only stepped up sanitation and provided masks to all its field force but are also taking proactive precautionary quarantine measures, as and where required.
“We have built a full-fledged contingency plan to deal with any event, including, if it comes to it, quarantining any of our critical Network Operating Centres, Call Centres. We have enabled each of these locations to operate in a distributed as well as virtual way. Every team has also been broken into two so that we can reduce the number of people on a site in order to make the workplace safer, and in turn continue to serve your network needs," Vittal said.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...