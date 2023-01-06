Telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Friday, announced the launch of its 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak, expanding the reach of the new age hi-speed network in Haryana.

Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.

"Hissar and Rohtak get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Gurugram and Panipat," the company said in a statement.

Airtel '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience the high-speed Airtel 5G network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus will boost the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers.

Besides, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, and instant uploading of photos, among others.

Tarun Virmani, Chief Operating Officer - Haryana, Bharti Airtel, noted that customers in the two cities can experience ultra-fast network and get speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.