Airtel launches all-in-one solution for homes

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Friday has launched Airtel Black – an all-in-one solution for homes – whether it is mobile, broadband or DTH that can be bundled and starts at ₹998 and goes up to ₹2,099 (without GST).

Airtel Black is the new programme for discerning, quality-seeking customers. A customer can bundle two or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black – which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues, the company said.

All of these also come with zero switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life, it said.

“In today’s world, the customer’s home has become the single place for both work life and personal life. The need for high-speed data, the need for entertainment at home and the need for seamless connectivity on mobile, is now one holistic need,” Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing and Communications, Airtel, said.

These services have historically been bought and managed, as individual services, Airtel said adding that customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers.

And, that is why the company decided to innovate to solve this customer problem, it said.

With Airtel Black, the company has simplified the services with a single-window and will connect to a customer care representative within 60 seconds of calling. It will also help customers enjoy uninterrupted TV viewing due to DTH being offered as a billed service. All the user needs is to pay their one bill monthly.

“This squarely addresses the need for convenience and peace of mind for our customers, as they navigate their lives in the new normal. As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services – Fiber, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focussed on doing just that,” Sharma added.