Airtel launches Enterprise Hub

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday launched Enterprise Hub - a one stop digital platform offering self-care services to its enterprise and small and medium business (SMB) customers.

The Enterprise Hub services will be available to enterprise and SMB customers of Airtel postpaid to begin with, and will soon be rolled out for other products and services, the company said in a statement.

Bringing the best of services together under one unified platform, the portal will offer customers a host of convenient self-care features on a single interface - view, download and pay bills online, view payment history, complete account management, TDS certificate uploads, access customised summary reports and much more, it said.

“We have designed and developed the portal after spending extensive time researching customer needs and understanding their requirements for a time efficient yet simple and easy one-stop platform offering customer support. We invite all our customers to experience the portal and enjoy seamless self-service along with our state-of-the-art network,” Ajay Chitkara, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Airtel Business said.

Enterprise Hub will make processing simpler for customers, enabling them to manage their time better as they get a host of their unique connectivity needs addressed real-time. As enterprise customers increasingly access self-care services, Airtel will also be able to optimise its service teams to increase their productivity and time management to improvise the delivery of customer support, the company added.