Airtel launches Enterprise Hub

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday launched Enterprise Hub - a one stop digital platform offering self-care services to its enterprise and small and medium business (SMB) customers.
The Enterprise Hub services will be available to enterprise and SMB customers of Airtel postpaid to begin with, and will soon be rolled out for other products and services, the company said in a statement.
Bringing the best of services together under one unified platform, the portal will offer customers a host of convenient self-care features on a single interface - view, download and pay bills online, view payment history, complete account management, TDS certificate uploads, access customised summary reports and much more, it said.
“We have designed and developed the portal after spending extensive time researching customer needs and understanding their requirements for a time efficient yet simple and easy one-stop platform offering customer support. We invite all our customers to experience the portal and enjoy seamless self-service along with our state-of-the-art network,” Ajay Chitkara, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Airtel Business said.
Enterprise Hub will make processing simpler for customers, enabling them to manage their time better as they get a host of their unique connectivity needs addressed real-time. As enterprise customers increasingly access self-care services, Airtel will also be able to optimise its service teams to increase their productivity and time management to improvise the delivery of customer support, the company added.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
We see how Happy Seeder works and how it can save costs for farmers
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...