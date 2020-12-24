Amazon announces ‘Health and fitness fest’ for Indian customers

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Amazon.in, an Indian subsidiary of a global e-commerce platform, today announced a ‘Health and fitness fest’ storefront.
According to the official release, customers can choose from offers on a wide selection of products ranging from fitness equipment and accessories, smartwatches and fitness trackers, workout apparel, health and wellness supplements on Amazon.in.
Under the fitness equipment section, Amazon is selling Cockatoo Motorised Treadmill for ₹18,990 and Kore 16-30 Kg Home Gym Set, which contains accessories like 1x3 feet curl rods, 2x14-inch dumbbell rods, leather gloves, gym backpack, and more for ₹1,499.
Workout Essentials include Strauss Anti-Skid Yoga Matging ranged between ₹408 - ₹1,799 on Amazon.in. This also includes MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein for ₹1,179.
Health and fitness fest is giving discounts on various smartwatches as well. This includes a discount on GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature, which is now available at ₹3,960; Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for ₹22,990; Mi Smart Band 5 for ₹2,499; Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch for ₹3,999. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch for ₹22,995; and Titan Connected X Smartwatch for ₹11,995.
As far as the apparel is concerned, Amazon is selling Tommy Hilfiger Navy Gym Shoulder Bag- made of polyester, for ₹2,294; Adidas Men's Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt for ₹686; Adidas Men's Regular Fit Shorts for ₹1,099.
This also includes Puma Men's Seawalk Idp Running Shoes, with price ranged between ₹1,529 - 1,599; Adidas Women's Running Shoes for ₹2,520; Fila Women's Regular Fit Cotton Sports Shorts priced at ₹539; and ONLY Women Sweatshirt for ₹1,009; Reebok Zig Kinetica Horizon Running Shoe for a price ranging from ₹11,879 - 11,999.
The Fitness Fest Storefront will be live until January 2, 2021, as per the official release.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...