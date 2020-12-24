Amazon announces ‘Health and fitness fest’ for Indian customers

Amazon.in, an Indian subsidiary of a global e-commerce platform, today announced a ‘Health and fitness fest’ storefront.

According to the official release, customers can choose from offers on a wide selection of products ranging from fitness equipment and accessories, smartwatches and fitness trackers, workout apparel, health and wellness supplements on Amazon.in.

Fitness Equipment

Under the fitness equipment section, Amazon is selling Cockatoo Motorised Treadmill for ₹18,990 and Kore 16-30 Kg Home Gym Set, which contains accessories like 1x3 feet curl rods, 2x14-inch dumbbell rods, leather gloves, gym backpack, and more for ₹1,499.

Workout Essentials and Accessories

Workout Essentials include Strauss Anti-Skid Yoga Matging ranged between ₹408 - ₹1,799 on Amazon.in. This also includes MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein for ₹1,179.

Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

Health and fitness fest is giving discounts on various smartwatches as well. This includes a discount on GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature, which is now available at ₹3,960; Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for ₹22,990; Mi Smart Band 5 for ₹2,499; Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch for ₹3,999. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch for ₹22,995; and Titan Connected X Smartwatch for ₹11,995.

Workout Apparel & Accessories

As far as the apparel is concerned, Amazon is selling Tommy Hilfiger Navy Gym Shoulder Bag- made of polyester, for ₹2,294; Adidas Men's Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt for ₹686; Adidas Men's Regular Fit Shorts for ₹1,099.

This also includes Puma Men's Seawalk Idp Running Shoes, with price ranged between ₹1,529 - 1,599; Adidas Women's Running Shoes for ₹2,520; Fila Women's Regular Fit Cotton Sports Shorts priced at ₹539; and ONLY Women Sweatshirt for ₹1,009; Reebok Zig Kinetica Horizon Running Shoe for a price ranging from ₹11,879 - 11,999.

The Fitness Fest Storefront will be live until January 2, 2021, as per the official release.