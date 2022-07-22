Amazon fast-tracks Project Kuiper launch in India

Amazon is ramping up its investment in India to launch world’s second largest internet project ‘Kupier’ in the country.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk withdrew the SpaceX-run Starlink, Amazon sees an expanded market opportunity for Project Kuiper, a satellite internet service, in India. The e-commerce giant has tweaked about the satellite broadband connectivity in 2019. Amazon Smart Commerce is the company’s other lined up project.

Amazon aims to bring in a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites to provide low-latency, high-speed connectivity to everyone across the globe.

With a promise of $10 billion investment, the company posted its first hiring listing for the project.

According to the listing, the company is planning to hire an executive manager in Bengaluru to “execute and handle the project’s licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific.”

Amazon’s competitors in India

In India, projects like OneWeb, backed by Bharti Airtel, is one of the key players in the satellite internet market. Bharti Airtel has partnered with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unit New Space.

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio has entered into a partnership with SES to offer satellite-based internet services in the country.