Amazon India launches free streaming service miniTV

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Amazon has announced the launch of a new free streaming service miniTV in India available within the Amazon shopping app.
In a global first, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.
The service will provide curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion, etc.
The list includes leading studios such as - TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians - Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar.
It also includes content from tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti and food content from creators such as Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble. In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos, Amazon said.
With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. miniTV is a free service which does not require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs.
Currently, miniTV is being rolled out on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones. It will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.
