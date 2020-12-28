Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Fall Guys among best games on Steam in 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Valve Software has announced the list of ‘Best Games of 2020’ on Steam, its digital storefront.
The list includes the top-selling and top-performing games on the platform across categories, including Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Games.
The top 12games in each category were listed under Platinum while the remaining categories include Gold – titles ranked 13 to 24, Silver – 25 to 40, Bronze – 41 to 100.
The top sellers’ list includes 100 games that earned the highest revenue on Steam during 2020. This includes game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales from January 1, 2020, through December 18, 2020.
The list includes GTA V, Dota 2, and CS: GO that have all made the platinum category five times since these lists were launched in 2016. It also includes Rainbow Six: Siege and PUBG, apart from several new 2020 releases, such as DOOM Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, and Fall Guys.
Top new releases include EA Sports FIFA 21, Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, Temtem and Star Wars: Squadrons. The top new releases include games based on the total revenue generated during the first two weeks after its release.
Steam has also listed the top virtual reality (VR)-based games on the platform this year.
“VR continued to gain popularity and grow its catalogue in 2020, with more than 800 new VR-only releases on Steam over the course of the year (~30 per cent increase from 2019),” it said.
Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx, Pavlov VR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR and Arizona Sunshine were some of the top-selling VR games on the platform this year.
Top Controller games that were measured based on the daily active controller players, include Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Monster Hunter: World, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
“The first thing that immediately jumped out with 2020 was just how much higher the peak concurrent numbers were compared to 2019,” Valve said.
“Steam saw 12 titles reach more than 100,000 peak concurrent players in all of 2019. That number more than doubled in 2020, with 26 games going above 100,000 players. This increase happened across the board,” it said.
The entire list can be viewed on Steam’s website. The platform has also announced its Winter Sale which will end on January 5. Many of the titles in these lists will be offered at discounted prices during the sale.
