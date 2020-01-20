Anahera, Valkyrie among foreign entities approved for investingin Tower Infra Trust

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given it nod to a clutch of foreign-owned entities to subscribe to the units of Tower Infrastructure Trust, an InvIT set up to make investments (directly or indirectly) in the Indian infrastructure sector.

The InvIT—Tower Infrastructure Trust — currently controls 51 per cent stake in Reliance Jio Infratel Private Ltd.

The foreign-controlled entities that would subscribe to the units of Tower Infrastructure Trust under this combination are Jarvis (part of Brookfield Group), British Columbia Investment Corporation, Anahera (foreign portfolio investor) and Valkyrie (foreign venture capital investor).