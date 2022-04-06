Apple announces dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 event

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend, it has announced.

The tech giant will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS at its WWDC22 event while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies.

“At WWDC22, Apple’s growing global community of more than 30 million developers will gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their vision into reality. In addition to announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s program will also include more information sessions, more cutting-edge learning labs, more digital lounges to engage with attendees, and more localised content,” Apple said in an official release.

Apple is exected to showcase the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, tvOS 16, etc at the event.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will also host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Space will be limited, and details about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon, it said.

For the third year, Apple will also host the Swift Student Challenge. Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac for Swift programming language in a more interactive mainner.

“For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25,” it said.