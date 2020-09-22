Apple CEO impressed by remote work, sees permanent changes

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he’s been impressed by employees ability to operate remotely and predicted that some new work habits will remain after the pandemic.
During an interview at The Atlantic Festival on Monday, Cook said Apple created products including new Apple Watches and iPads that are launching on time this year, despite the need for most employees to work away from the office due to Covid-19.
Cook said he doesn’t believe Apple will return to the way we were because we’ve found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually.
The comments contrast with the views of other executives, such as Netflix Inc.s Reed Hastings, who recently called remote work a pure negative, and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co., who warned of lasting damage if workers don’t get back to the office soon.
Cook said 10% to 15% of Apple employees have gone back to the office and he hopes the majority of staff can return to the company’s new campus in Silicon Valley sometime next year.
The CEO said he goes into the office at different points during the week and he noted that remote work is not like being together physically. Working in the office sparks creativity such as during impromptu meetings, he added.
The Apple executive also said the company focuses on policy and not politics when asked about his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Cook was also asked how long he foresees running the Cupertino, California-technology giant. Well see, he said. At some point, of course, we all do something different.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...