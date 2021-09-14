Apple patches exploit attributed to hacker-for-hire firm

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect Apple devices without any user action.
The researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said the flaw allowed spyware from the world's most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, NSO Group, to directly infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist.
The flaw affected all Apple's operating systems, the researchers said.
It was the first time a so-called “zero-click" exploit had been caught and analysed, said the researchers, who found the malicious code on September 7 and immediately alerted Apple. They said they had high confidence the Israeli company NSO Group was behind the attack, adding that the targeted activist asked to remain anonymous.
“We're not necessarily attributing this attack to the Saudi government,” said researcher Bill Marczak.
Although Citizen Lab previously found evidence of zero-click exploits being used to hack into the phones of Al-Jazeera journalists and other targets, “this is the first one where the exploit has been captured so we can find out how it works,” said Marczak.
Although security experts say that average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not worry — such attacks are highly targeted — the discovery still alarmed security professionals.
A malicious image file was transmitted to the activist's phone via the iMessage instant-messaging app before it was hacked with NSO's Pegasus spyware, which opens a phone to eavesdropping and remote data theft, Marczak said. It was discovered during a second examination of the phone, which forensics showed had been infected in March.
NSO Group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...