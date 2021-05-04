Apple releases security updates addressing issues in WebKit

Apple has released new updates for various Apple devices that fix security issues that may have been “actively exploited.”

The updates include iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS 11.3.1, and watchOS 7.4.1 (via The Verge). The updates address vulnerabilities in Apple’s WebKit, the browser engine that is used in the Safari browser across all Apple devices.

These vulnerabilities are CVE-2021-30665 and CVE-2021-30663.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple explained in a support page.

Apple rolls out fix for WebKit security issue

Memory corruption issue

It has addressed a “memory corruption issue” and an “integer overflow issue” in Webkit.

The iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS 11.3.1, and watchOS 7.4.1 updates are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation), macOS Big Sur and Apple Watch Series 3 and later, respectively.

Apple fixes security issues ‘actively exploited’ by hackers with its latest update

For older devices such as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation), it has released the iOS 12.5.3 update which addresses various issues with WebKit and WebKit Storage.

This is the third update that Apple has released to address flaws in Webkit. It had previously addressed similar issues with iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates which cover older devices as well as with watchOS 7.3.3 update for Apple Watches.

Previously, it had also released 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates for the same.