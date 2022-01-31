Apple to allow developers to distribute unlisted apps on the App Store with a direct link

Apple will allow developers to distribute unlisted apps through the App Store, discoverable only through a direct link.

“Release your apps that aren’t suited for public distribution as unlisted on the App Store, discoverable only with a direct link,” Apple said in a post on its developer website.

Unlisted apps will not appear in any App Store categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings. Such apps can also be accessed through Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

According to Apple, “good candidates” for unlisted distribution include apps for specific organisations, special events, or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools.

The tech giant further noted that these apps can only be distributed to limited audiences through a standard link that’s usable on the App Store and Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager.

They can also be distributed to employee-owned devices that aren’t eligible to be managed through Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager. Apps can be distributed across all regions that are supported by the App Store.

Developers will need to submit a request to receive a link to their unlisted app.

Once the request is approved, the app’s distribution method will change to Unlisted App in the Pricing and Availability section of the app record, and will apply to any future versions of the app. Developers can then continue with the usual app release process.

“Please note that unlisted apps must be ready for final distribution. Requests for apps in a beta or pre-release state will be declined,” Apple said.

A link to the app will be generated after approval which can then be used to access the app on the App Store and on Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager. If an app is already available on the App Store, its current link will remain the same. If developers decide to use a URL shortener, they must test the shortened link to ensure that it resolves correctly.

“Unlisted apps are available to anyone who has access to the link. Consider implementing a mechanism within your app to prevent unauthorised use,” it added.