Apple welcomes new FDI rules for single-brand retail

Apple will launch its first retail store in India following the changes in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules governing single-brand retail. Though the tech major did not say when the store will be launched, the relaxation in the policy has been something which the company has been advocating for a while.

“We love our customers in India and we’re eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy. We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India’s first Apple retail store. It will take us some time to get our plans underway and we’ll have more to announce at a future date.” Apple said in a statement.

Consumer-centric

Analysts said that the new FDI norms were a positive consumer-centric move as it will bring the Indian market at par with other open market economies.

“This move by the government has brought about much-needed clarity and solution to the dilemma of international brands who have high quality, specialised inputs. The earlier FDI norms were not letting better products enter the market or letting retailers look at the country. The earlier restrictive policy environment didn't support local outsourcing. Moreover, brands were not able to continue with the same quality parameters as applicable in other international markets. As a result, interest and investments had tapered and were not forthcoming. However, now single-brand retailers will be able to start online sales before they set up brick-and-mortar stores,” said Shubhranshu Pani, MD - Retail Services & Stressed Asset Management Group, JLL.

“This new ease in FDI norms will give a big boost to global brands and make the India market attractive for them for further trade and investments. It would have an after-effect of also boosting exports which they can source from India to fit their product portfolio,” Pani added.

Primary segments which will benefit would be electronics, mobiles, apparels and luxury goods.

Under the new norm, retailers will need to open physical stores within two years. The measure will also help retailers, who otherwise used to incur an initial cost on setting up the physical store. But a two-year period seems less as typical shopping centres have a 3 to 4 year construction period, and many prime locations may have already been blocked. However, it would not be a deterrent as the brands can commence with e-commerce immediately with limited physical stores and wait for the newer shopping centres to emerge, Pani said.