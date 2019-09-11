Apple’s three new iPhones to go on sale from September 27 in India

The world now knows what the coloured liquid circles wrapped around the Apple logo on invitations and posters denote. They symbolise the new colours in which the next generation iPhones will be available and also possibly hint at the circular contours of the camera lenses on the phones.

Taking the stage at the iconic Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced three models of the new iPhones, exactly one year after the company launched the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

This time, the naming convention has been changed, and is perhaps less confusing. The iPhone 11, which is least expensive of the three new phones, will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and ‘Product Red’. Its price would start at ₹64,900. This is roughly equivalent to the iPhone XR, the most popular of the three models from last year, especially in India.

The 6.1-inch iPhone11 is powered by the next-in-line chip, the A13 Bionic, which Apple claims is the fastest yet on a smartphone. It sports a dual camera system and comes with a promise of a better battery life. The cameras on the iPhone11 include a wide and an ultra-wide camera, both of which can be used to shoot video as well.

The two more advanced iPhones are the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, differentiated from each other by their size, commensurate battery size and of course, price.

The iPhone11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone11 Pro Max has 6.5-inch screen. Like the iPhone11, these phones also run on the A13 Bionic chip, but have a triple cameras assembly, one of the reasons the phones have the Pro moniker.

There are ultra wide, wide and telephoto lenses for the first time on an iPhone. With the camera being a big draw to iPhones, the company hopes to offer more creative tools to the photo enthusiast. Each camera records 4K videos, with the wide and telephoto lenses able to work for front cameras as well.

The iPhone11 Pro and iPhone11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space grey, silver and gold, starting at ₹99,900 and ₹109,900. All the iPhones will use the A13 Bionic chip and update to iOS 13 which brings several new features.

Other launches

Apple also launched a new generation of their health-focused wearable, the Apple Watch Series. The GPS variant starts at ₹40,900 and GPS + Cellular at ₹49,900.

The Series 3 with built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and water resistance, starts at a new price of ₹20,900 and Series 3 GPS + Cellular is ₹29,900. The new watch has an always-on display while keeping the battery life the same at 18 hours. New features include a compass for enhanced navigation and international emergency calling even without an iPhone (for the cellular variant).

Another product launched at the event was the most popular size of the iPad, now with an enhanced screen size of 10.2 inches, slimmer bezels, the A10 Fusion chip and support for a keyboard attachment. The previous generation of the model already had support for the ‘Pencil’, Apple’s stylus.

On the services front, Apple launched the Apple Arcade, a gaming content platform and the Apple TV+ with content which will be available worldwide and cost ₹99 per month in India.