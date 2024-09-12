Aprecomm, the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider announced a strategic partnership with Netlink, one of the largest manufacturers of broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) and a key supplier to the Asian and African markets.

The partnership agreement includes the integration of Aprecomm’s software across Netlink’s range of broadband CPE devices, including Wi-Fi 7 gateways, routers, and extenders, a press release said.

Netlink will also re-sell Aprecomm’s customer experience applications to its service provider customers to create better online experiences for homes and businesses. In addition to serving both companies’ home market, India, the partnership will target business development in Africa, a developing market particularly suited to Aprecomm’s cost-effective and cloud-based model.

Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm said “both of our solutions have been home-grown in India, a market that is attuned to a high-tech and cost-effective approach. This blend is perfectly suited for emerging markets, such as Africa, where improving the digital infrastructure and customer experience is a high priority for many government organisations.”

“Consumers demand the best possible online experience wherever they are in the world. This means that service providers can no longer see customer experience as an optional extra. It is a given”, said Saiko Thomas, CEO of Netlink.