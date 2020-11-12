ASCI witnesses sharp rise in misleading ads in Aug-Sept

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said it upheld nearly 90 per cent of complaints made against advertisements in the August-September period.
The self-regulatory industry body stated that it received complaints against 317 ads in these two month, of which 64 were promptly withdrawn by the companies on ASCI’s intervention. Then ASCI’s Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) evaluated the remaining complaints against 253 advertisements, of which it upheld complaints against 221 advertisements.
“Of these 221 advertisements, 101 belonged to the education sector, 77 to healthcare, eight to food & beverages, seven to personal care, three to finance and investments and 25 were from other categories. Complaints against 32 advertisements were not upheld as they were found to not be in violation of the ASCI code,” the statement added.
Also read: IPL: ASCI ‘closely monitoring’ liquor brand extension ads
Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General of ASCI, said, “Covid-19-related claims as well as misleading education claims continued to dominate the kind of complaints we received at ASCI during this period. The independent Consumer Complaints Council, which comprises members of civil society as well as industry, jointly view such advertisements and adjudicate. The CCC goes deep into understanding the underlying complaint, and the advertiser response and justification before an opinion is given. ASCI’s only goal is to promote responsible advertising which safeguards consumers.”
A sharp rise in complaints against education sector ads making misleading and false claims was witnessed during August and September. Since many educational institutions could not present substantiating data for claims, such as being top of their field, ranked no. 1, or 100 per cent job placements, CCC declared such ads as misleading.
“ASCI also upheld misleading ad claims made on various digital platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Many such claims were taken up by ASCI suo motu. Many advertisers leverage consumers’ fears and insecurities, especially in this pandemic situation, to lure them to make product purchases. These ads were mostly related to the health sector, with brands falsely claiming to cure or prevent Covid-19,” the statement added.
Also read: ASCI asks brands to validate pandemic-related claims in ads
The self-regulatory industry body also upheld complaints against misleading claims made by non-healthcare advertisements such as a clothing company’s claims for being able to kill 99 per cent germs and an ad claiming that a fabric was anti-corona. Such companies were asked to modify their claims or withdraw their advertisements.
“ASCI received a unique direct complaint from a consumer regarding a campaign TVC run by a leading loan company. The TVC had people covering their mouth only till their nose with the mask. The CCC concluded that such advertisements misuse the Covid-19 situation and upheld the complaint,” the statement added.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...