The Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) plans to enhance collaboration among member Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) through capacity building and development of IT Audit frameworks. A decision to this effect was taken at the 60th ASOSAI Governing Board meeting on Monday, Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, said here on Wednesday.

SAI India has now assumed the chairmanship of ASOSAI for the year 2024-27 term. The leadership of India, now that it has assumed chairmanship, will focus on technology-driven audits and the audit of local bodies, according to Murmu. “Capacity building on IT (information technology) audit among SAI members will be a focus area. India is already a pioneer in IT audit. We have been serving the global community and have already trained 6,000 auditors. We will further strengthen our IT audit by writing protocols for digital audits,” Murmu said.

He highlighted that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence have already arrived and most governments have started to adopt them. “There are both opportunities and challenges in that. Particularly large language model (LLM) throws a lot of issues,” he said.

New Delhi is hosting the 16th ASOSAI Assembly, which symbolises a renewed commitment to cooperation and capacity building among SAIs across Asia.

Murmu highlighted this was the first in-person meeting of ASOSAI members after the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 200 delegates from 42 countries, including heads of 22 SAIs, are attending the New Delhi assembly. Interestingly, ASOSAI was founded in 1979 with 11 members in New Delhi. “ASOSAI, which has now grown to 48 members, has now returned to its place of origin”, Murmu added.

Reports approved

The 60th ASOSAI Governing Board meeting on September 23 approved various strategic and financial reports including the mid-term report on ASOSAI’s Strategic Plan 2022-27, report on the results of the Bangkok declaration 2021 and introduced new collaborations, research projects and regulatory reforms.

“We will make earnest and dedicated efforts to continue the excellent work of its predecessors towards shaping the ASOSAI into a professional regional organisation and look forward to working with each member to address the challenges faced by public sector auditors today,” Murmu said after assuming Chairmanship of ASOSAI.

The 16th ASOSAI assembly also saw the approval for creation of three new working groups —Working Group on State Owned Enterprises (SAI Malaysia), Working Group on Regional and Municipal Audit (SAI Malaysia) and Working Group on IT Audit and Data Analytics (SAI India).