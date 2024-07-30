Aspire Systems, a Chennai-based global technology services company, has acquired the UK-based Method4, a specialist in agile software development and content management systems, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition expands Aspire’s delivery capabilities in Europe, with the new Cardiff centre becoming its second-largest European delivery hub after Gdansk, Poland. The acquisition also strengthens Aspire’s footprint in the UK, especially within the public sector, says a company release.

Method4’s team of 50 professionals will join Aspire’s UK workforce, enhancing its service delivery and client engagement. This marks Aspire Systems’ third acquisition in Europe, reflecting the company’s focus on growing its European footprint.

Gowri Shankar Subramanian, Chairman and CEO of Aspire Systems, said the partnership allows the company to bolster its presence in the UK and the wider European market, enhancing delivery capabilities and service offerings.