Asus launches new ZenBook and VivoBook laptops in India

Asus on Thursday announced the launch of new ZenBook and Vivobook laptops in India.

Asus is expanding its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of devices powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with special focus on convertibles. All the new devices will be available in India starting today.

Asus launcged a range of new ZenBooks including the convertible ZenBook Flip S (UX371). The device comes with a 13-inch LED-backlit OLED 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It has a DCI-P3 Pantone Validated display with HDR support with a 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen. The ZenBook Flip S is powered by the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD storage. It is priced at ₹149,990 and will be available online and offline stores.

The ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) comes with a 13.3-inch, OLED, FHD touch screen display with a 1920x1080 resolution. It has a 16:9, IPS-level Panel. The laptop supports the Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i7 1165G7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM onboard with 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. It also comes with 32GB Intel Optane memory. The laptop priced at ₹94,990 will be available through offline stores.

The ZenBook 13 (UX325) priced at ₹79,990 comes with a 13.3-inch, LCD, FHD display with a 1920x1080 resolution. It also supports Intel Core i5 1135G7 and/ i7 1165G7 processor options along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X RAM with up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD storage. It will be available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart and Amazon as well as various offline channels.

Asus also launched the new ZenBook 14 series. The ZenBook 14 (UX435) comes with a 14.0-inch LED-backlit Full-HD 60 HZ display with a resolution of 1920x1080. It has a touchscreen display. It supports the Intel Core i7-1165G7 /Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics with 2GB GDDR6 memory. It supports up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboard and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop will be available at Asus Exclusive Stores and offline for ₹99,990.

The ZenBook 14 (UX425) will be priced at ₹77,990 and will be available at online and offline stores.

VivoBooks

The new range of VivoBook laptops includes the VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EA) with a 14-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7 processors and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM and 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD which is upgradable up to 1 TB. The laptop priced at ₹51,990.

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) is powered by the Intel Core i5 1135G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics Max 4GB LPDDR4X discrete graphics. It comes with 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM and 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD storage (upgradeable up to 1 TB).

The VivoBook S S15 (S532EQ) comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 NVIDIA MX350 2GB GDDR5 graphics. It has 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (upgradable up to 1 TB). It also comes with an additional M.2 SATA 3 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB) along with a PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB). The device priced at ₹72,990.

While the VivoBook S S14 (S433EA) has a 14-inch LED‑backlit FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, an IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Intel Core i5 - 1135G7 / i7-1165G7 processor options along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop has up to 8 GB DDR4 onboard with 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD storage that is upgradable up to 1 TB along with 32GB Intel Optane memory. It also comes with an additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB). The device will cost ₹65,990.

The VivoBook S S13 (S333EA) with a 13.3-inch LED‑backlit FHD display is priced at ₹64,990. The laptop comes with a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, an IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with 8 GB 3200MHz LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD storage, upgradeable up to 1 TB.

Vivo also launched the VivoBook Ultra 15 (K513EA/K513EP), the VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513EA) and the VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413EA/EP) priced at ₹42,990, ₹43,990 and ₹59,990, respectively.