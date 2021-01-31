ASUS ROG launches ROG Academy, a virtual Academy program for gamers

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of a virtual Academy program for gamers- ROG Academy.

In a first, the initiative is meant to provide mentorship to gamers in India. As part of this initiative, ASUS ROG will identify PC gamers through a screening process, providing tournament-ready gaming equipment and high-quality technology to gamers, with professional mentorship.

“Owing to the pandemic, we are witnessing a permanent shift in content consumption patterns globally and increased digital acceleration. With an increase in E-sports gamers during the pandemic, ASUS has strengthened its commitment towards investing in the future of gaming industry in India,” said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

“We aim to encourage more and more gamers, mentor them through their journey, and familiarize them with future opportunities in this landscape. This initiative will provide a huge boost in establishing a pool of credible E-sports players in India and pave the way for next-generation gamers with access to resources, mentorship and training,” added Su.

Yearlong program

ASUS ROG Academy is a yearlong- program, divided into four sessions as per the quarter.

The shortlisted team and players will undergo an extensive selection process divided into different phases. Out of these, six select players will become part of a 3-month long session for first quarter, which will include activities ranging from individual skill training, mentorship from the coach to teamwork, communication, and high-level concepts used in the highest level of competition.

The first session of the quarter will involve “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” as the official title.

Panellists will include a representative from ASUS ROG, partners, and CS: GO.

The company will be providing the whole team Ex-Gratia of ₹100,000 to all the final 6 players, once they will complete their 3-month training successfully. The players will also receive monetary compensation of ₹15,000 as stipend as well as a bonus on monthly basis during the training, it said.

“Also, the 6 players will continue to represent the brand for additional 3 months while participating in any tournaments or events post completing 3 months training program successfully,” ASUS ROG said.

Interested gamers aged 16 and above willing to participate in the program can register themselves online. Registration for the ROG academy initiative will start from February 1 till February 10.