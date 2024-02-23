Australia will be an Innovation Partner Country for Umagine 2024, hosted by the Tamil Nadu government’s Information Technology and Digital Services Department, to be held in the city on February 23 and 24. Australia will have a presence at the two-day event, with Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health, attending along with a delegation of more than 20 businesses and educational organisations from Western Australia.

Australia will have an exclusive pavilion at the event. The Australian government through the Consulate-General Chennai and in partnership with the state of Western Australia will highlight Australia’s strengths in the advanced technology, innovation and education sector at the Australian pavilion.

The Australia-India Innovation Network is a priority project of the Australian government delivered by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) that aims to increase the number of Australian technology companies accessing the rapidly growing digital sector in India, says a release.