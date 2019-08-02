Automation Anywhere acquires Paris-based Klevops

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) company, has announced that it has acquired Klevops, a privately-held company based in Paris.

With the acquisition, Automation Anywhere fast forwards the RPA category to Attended Automation 2.0, where managers can easily orchestrate work streams across a team of employees and bots, driving a higher level of employee productivity and improved customer experience. This enables customers to automate more processes than ever before, with the same level of central governance, security and analytic capability for which Automation Anywhere has always been known.

“We are taking a bold step forward in delivering Attended Automation 2.0, a next-generation RPA solution that changes the way people work,” said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere.

“The acquired technology from Klevops will alter the dynamics between attended and unattended automation, making it a foundational solution for companies scaling their automation initiatives across industries. This is especially relevant to contact centre-intensive industries such as banking, financial services and telecommunications,” he added.