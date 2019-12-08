Average customer unlikely to pay for outgoing calls: Jio

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has claimed that it is offering five times more free outgoing calls limit on other networks than an average customer requires and they are unlikely to pay for the calls.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator added that its new plan are offering up to 25 per cent more value than that of rivals.

Reaction from Reliance Jio came after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea removed cap on outgoing calls limit outside their network with effect from December 6, the day Reliance Jio rolled out mobile call and data plans priced up to 40 per cent compared to previous offerings.

“Entitlement for off-net calls in Jio’s ‘All in One Plans’ is more than 5 times of what an average customer uses as per industry data and consequently, an average Jio customer is unlikely to have to ever pay for off net calls. We reiterate that Jio plans offer up to 25 per cent higher value than comparable plans of other operators,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The company is offering 1,000 minutes per month (28-day cycle) of free calling every month across all plans.

Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea earlier capped outgoing calls to other networks at 1,000 minutes in plan with 28-days validity, 3,000 minutes in 84-day validity and 12,000 in 365 days validity plan. Beyond this limit, customers were required to pay 6 paise per minute for outgoing calls made to other networks.