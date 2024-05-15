Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon Bedrock in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region. With this, AWS expects adoption of Generative AI services by customers across verticals to drive accelerated growth in the region, said Shalini Kapoor, Director–India, and Chief technologist–APJ, Public sector, AWS.

Amazon Bedrock offers customers an easy, fast, and secure way to build and scale generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications and experiences. The general availability will support customers across the country, including public sector organisations to innovate with generative AI and to choose where to run and store generative AI applications. It will also help customers with low latency needs. Amazon Bedrock became generally available to all customers worldwide through select regions in 2023.

“Availability of GenAI services will accelerate growth for both AWS and its customers. We are expecting customers to start building more, create new applications, and experiences in Gen AI. We are exposing our bedrock and experimentation across all the industries and we want new use cases to be valuable,” Kapoor told businessline on the sidelines of AWS Summit in Bengaluru.

AWS is expecting companies to create new knowledge bases so the new use cases can start in banking, retail, pharma, healthcare, agri government citizen services, and education, with Amazon Bedrock, she further noted. The company expects adoption to pick up across sectors and verticals.

“We have committed to invest $12.7 billion in India, because we see it’s going to be a $5 trillion digital economy. India is very high on the goals that we are seeing across the global and hence we have two regions - Mumbai and Hyderabad- We are seeing that the ramp up is happening and there is a lot of positivity about India as a market, hence we have to bringGen AI as well as it is an important service,” Kapoor said.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service which offers customers a selection of models and model customisation capabilities, built with enterprise-grade security and privacy. Additionally, AWS provides customers with the tools, resources, and training they need to advance responsible and secure innovation in generative AI. AWS customers and partners innovating using generative AI include Max Life Insurance and Shellkode, among others.

