Amazon Web Services (AWS) India announced its launch of an accelerator programme for space startups called AWS Space Accelerator: India. It is a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology, and accelerate their development, with support from T-Hub, and Minfy.

This is AWS’s first accelerator program in India focused on startups in the space sector and follows the MoU it signed with ISRO and IN-SPACe in September last year, which envisions to nurture startups in space-tech, and support innovation in the sector.

The 14-week accelerator program in India supports space-focused startups. Offering business resources, tech guidance, and AWS leverage for growth. Open to early and mature startups. Interested startups can register by March 17th, 2024.

Startups qualifying for the program can receive an array of benefits, including up to US$100,000 in AWS credits, as well as guidance from experts at ISRO, IN-SPACe, and AWS, and business and technology support from T-Hub and Minfy, an AWS Premier Partner. Startups will learn about space domain technologies and applications, and how to leverage space data and build scalable solutions using cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning, including the potential to apply generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Clint Crosier, Director, Aerospace and Satellite, AWS Inc. said,“Cloud computing is crucial to power the future of the space industry. Technologies such as generative AI open transformative opportunities for space-tech, and we are committed to help startups innovate and develop sustainable solutions for the space sector.”

“We are excited to support the AWS Space Accelerator program in India,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub. “With T-Hub’s dedicated mentorship, hands-on technical support, and a vibrant alumni network, we are committed to helping startups reach new heights in the space sector.”