Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leader in cloud computing platform service, has launched its second infrastructure region in India here with a projected investments of $4.4 billion (about ₹36,000 crore) in the next eight years.

The investment includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

The company launched its first region in Mumbai in 2016.

The AWS Region will provide its customers with more options to run workloads with greater resilience and availability, while securely storing data in the country.

Developers, startups, entrepreneurs, enterprises, government and non-profit organisations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the country.

“Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI),” a company executive said on Tuesday.

“The launch of the Hyderabad Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011,” Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice-President of Infrastructure Services at Amazon Data Services Inc., has said in a statement here.

“The investments by AWS in expanding their datacentres in India is a welcome development and would certainly help catalyse India’s digital economy,” Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said.

“We welcome AWS’s commitment to invest about Rs 36,300 crores in the AWS Region in Hyderabad, which strengthens Telangana’s position as a progressive datacenter hub in the country,” K T Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology (IT), Industries and Commerce, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development at the Government of Telangana, said.

With the launch of the Hyderabad region, the company now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions. It announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Availability Zones

AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations.

The Hyderabad Region consists of three availability zones. These zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, and “near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications” that use multiple availability zones.

“Each availability zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks,” the statement said.

It is estimated to support over 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses during the investment period. “The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion to India’s gross domestic product by 2030,” it claims.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit