Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a video game from Krafton Inc, the South Korean video game developer behind PUBG, has crossed 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks, the company has announced.

The pre-registration for Krafton’s new dedicated game for the Indian market went live on Google Play Store in India on May 18. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, the company said.

CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP first developed by me and my team in 2017. The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and Krafton will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

Krafton had announced the launch of the game last month. The new battle royale game will offer a “AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile,” the company had said in an official release.

The game will be released with “exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues,” it had said.

The release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be announced at a later date.