Info-tech

Bengal OTT platform ‘HoiChoi’ partners with RJio

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

Bengal OTT platform ‘HoiChoi’ is now available for JioFiber customers.

According to a release issued by the OTT platform, JioFiber customers on Silver and above plans, will have access to the platform’s streaming service that includes over 2,000 hours of Bengali movies, Originals (exclusive) and a wide array of content.

Content will be available on Jio set top box. Additionally, Bengali and Hindi Original Series of hoichoi will also be available through the JioTV+ app, it further said.

“Combining efforts with another distribution platform will build a wider audience base and a powerful partnership. This vast array of exclusive content will be accessible to a large base of users through this association,” Vishnu Mohta, co-founder, hoichoi said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
entertainment and leisure
Over The Top (OTT) Apps
alliance and joint venture
Reliance Jio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.