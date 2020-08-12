Bengal OTT platform ‘HoiChoi’ partners with RJio

Bengal OTT platform ‘HoiChoi’ is now available for JioFiber customers.

According to a release issued by the OTT platform, JioFiber customers on Silver and above plans, will have access to the platform’s streaming service that includes over 2,000 hours of Bengali movies, Originals (exclusive) and a wide array of content.

Content will be available on Jio set top box. Additionally, Bengali and Hindi Original Series of hoichoi will also be available through the JioTV+ app, it further said.

“Combining efforts with another distribution platform will build a wider audience base and a powerful partnership. This vast array of exclusive content will be accessible to a large base of users through this association,” Vishnu Mohta, co-founder, hoichoi said.