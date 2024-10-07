Bengaluru has emerged as the dominant sourcing location for multiple BFSI tech skills — Frontend, Backend, DevOps, and Data Science, followed by Pune and Hyderabad, according to an Instahyre report. Known for its disruptive start-up ecosystem, tech MNCs and a steady influx of technology innovation, the city has become the go-to destination for companies seeking top-tier technology professionals, it noted.

Sarbojit Mallick, Co-founder of Instahyre said, “Bengaluru, the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, has solidified its position as the leading hub for tech talent in the country. It consistently outshines other Indian cities, making it a crucial player in both national and international tech landscape. Along with Hyderabad, Bengaluru was the cradle of tech services right from the outsourcing days. Building on that legacy and the start-up boom, it has cemented its leading position year-on-year, as our report’s data shows.”

Under the Frontend job function, the Instahyre report, indicated that Bangalore tops in the sourcing of 32 per cent of JavaScript, 32 per cent of CSS, 33 per cent of Angular and 32 per cent of HTML professionals. Each function is followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and NCR to hire tech talent. A similar trend prevails in the backend function as Bengaluru tops in tech talent sourcing with 32 per cent professionals from Data Structure, 33 per cent for Java, 34 per cent for Python and 33 per cent for C++ professionals.

The Instahyre report also disclosed that Bengaluru tops as the source of talent for roles in DevOps, providing over 30 per cent of professionals skilled in Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins and AWS.

The city is also a great source for Data Science roles, hosting over 30 per cent talent for Machine Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, and Data Visualisation, followed by Pune and Hyderabad. It also tops in sourcing security professionals proficient in tech security skills like info security, security testing, app security and network security.

There has been an exponential boom in the data generated across industries, creating a demand for Data Science professionals across industries. When it comes to talent sourcing, the Instahyre report observed that Bengaluru dominates this space, providing people well-versed in skills like Data Analysis, Warehousing, Data Collection and Data Extraction.

In addition, the city also leads tech hiring within the Networking space, providing skilled talent from Network Analysis, Network Testing, Network Admin and Troubleshooting functions, and QA + Risk skills including Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Risk Assessment, and Risk Management.

Bangalore continues to be the preferred destination for companies seeking skilled BFSI tech talent across various functions. As the demand for these specialised roles rises, the city’s ability to produce top-tier talent puts India on the global stage, not just in terms of technological output but also as a source of talent, the report said.

