Bharti Infratel net down 21% to ₹704 crore

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Telecom infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹704 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, down 21 per cent compared to ₹887 crore in corresponding period last year.
Revenue declined by six per cent for the said period to ₹3,505 crore (₹3,712 crore).
Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹1,807 crore, representing an operating margin of around 52 per cent, the company said adding that the operating free cash flow was at ₹1,267 crore, up five per cent y-o-y.
Meanwhile, the Board of Directors, in its meeting, declared an interim dividend of ₹2.30 per equity share of ₹10 each for 2020-21.
The Board has fixed August 6 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend and the payment of interim dividend will be done on or before August 26, the company said.
“The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has emerged as a significant global public health challenge while bringing economic activity to a virtual standstill in many countries. India is also witnessing an unprecedented crisis on account of the same. During this time, the telecom industry has been providing much needed support in the form of connectivity to the public at large,” Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel Ltd, said.
The resilience shown by telecom industry as a vital service even in the wake of extreme exigencies like Covid-19, bears well for the future potential of our infrastructure industry, he added.
Shares of Bharti Infratel closed at ₹194.55 apiece on Monday on the BSE, down 0.59 per cent from the previous close.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...