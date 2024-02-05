Birlasoft Ltd has introduced a comprehensive Generative AI platform Cogito.

Birlasoft is part of the $2.9 billion CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and 49 manufacturing facilities globally. This launch underscores the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions, to automate processes, generate innovative content, enhance decision-making, and boost overall business performance, it said.

Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer, Birlasoft, said, “We are excited to introduce Birlasoft Cogito, our state-of-the-art Generative AI platform, designed to propel businesses into a new era of innovation and optimisation. Birlasoft Cogito embodies our commitment to providing transformative solutions, leveraging decades of domain expertise and advanced technologies.”

With accelerators tailored for every stage of the enterprise GenAI journey, from exploration to implementation and scale, Birlasoft Cogito will enable businesses towards rapid innovation, improved productivity, and uncovering new opportunities. This marks a significant milestone in our continuous mission to deliver innovative Generative AI solutions supporting enterprises on their path to success and competitiveness, he added.

Key capabilities of Birlasoft Cogito includes enterprise transformation where Birlasoft Cogito enables holistic business transformation through the integration of solutions, processes, and ideas, per the company.