Digital IT services provider Birlasoft on Monday announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Coimbatore. The company, part of the US$2.8 billion CK Birla Group, currently has six delivery centres in the country and the Coimbatore centre is its first investment in a tier-II city.

Speaking to businessline, Shreeranganath Kulkarni, Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft, said the company looked at several emerging cities such as Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Jaipur and narrowed down to Coimbatore due to its proximity to other IT hubs like Chennai and Bengaluru, access to larger talent pool.

He added that the delivery centre also provides a relocation opportunity to many Birlasoft employees from the region.

Located at India Land Tech Park SEZ, the new centre will initially have 245 workstations. “Currently, we have 75 people on board in the new centre. The intent is to get to 200 people in the next 12 months and start expanding further once we reach there,” Kulkarni said.

Birlasoft is an enterprise-focussed digital IT services provider. Kulkarni said the new delivery centre will enable the company to scale up delivery to its existing enterprises, add newer service offerings and optimise the cost of delivery.

Stocks of Birlasoft closed at ₹290 apiece on NSE, up 3.39 per cent over Friday’s closing price.