Boodmo.com raises ₹15 crore in fresh funds

Gurugram-based boodmo.com, an online auto spare parts marketplace, has raised ₹15 crore, increasing the company’s total capital to ₹60 crore. The company will use the fresh funds to further strengthen its supply chain and operations.

“Although we have a robust supply-chain mechanism already in place, we have seen a considerable increase in orders on our website in the last few months. Moreover, we have recently moved our sorting hub in Jaipur to a bigger place, spread over 15,000 sq ft. We plan to use the additional capital in further strengthening our supply-chain system as well as our operations,” said Oleksandr Danylenko, Managing Director & Co-Founder at boodmo.com.

A unit of Smart Parts Online Pvt Ltd, boodmo.com was launched in 2015 by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Yevgen Sokolnikov and Oleksandr Danylenko. It currently has over eight lakh customers in its registered database and about 1,000 orders are placed on the website every day.

In 2019, boodmo had raised ₹18 crore from undisclosed investors in two rounds of funding.

