BookMyShow launches pay-per-view streaming service

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has launched a transaction video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platform called BookMyShow Stream. TVOD lets consumers purchase content on a pay-per-view basis.
“It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch — a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India,” said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, in a statement on Friday.
This will feature marquee premieres every Friday. BookMyShow Stream will offer users the option to rent a movie for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access, each available at different price points, the company said.
Launching with over 600 movie titles and 72,000 hours of content, BookMyShow Stream will feature a handpicked, curated library of some of the celebrated and award-winning films and content from around the world that users can rent or buy and watch, the company said.
“With over 22,000 hours of content being exclusive to the platform at launch, BookMyShow Stream will feature multiple marquee premier s every Friday.” Starting today, some of the movies available on BookMyShow Stream will include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 and horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy.
“BookMyShow Stream will be one of the first Indian streaming platforms to host acquired content from independent film distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment and VR films,” it claimed.
“With BookMyShow Stream – the largest Made-in-India transaction video-on-demand platform yet, we are moving a step forward towards nurturing India’s movie consumption habit by providing users the best of global cinema right to their personal screens. BookMyShow Stream is an innovation that is a result of over two decades of deep consumer understanding and robust data insights on user behaviour and preferences,” said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.
BookMyShow Stream is developed in-house and is compatible with multiple devices, it said.
BookMyShow Stream will be available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as also Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream will allow users to experience features such as downloads, offline viewing and casting.
