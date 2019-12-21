Boonbox, an e-comm platform reaching rural markets

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Have you ever heard of towns called Pendra or Kamalpura? Well, these are tier-three towns in Chattisgarh and Punjab where smartphones and white goods are delivered at the customer’s door steps thanks to the city-based Boonbox, a start-up providing rural assisted-commerce platform.
Customers such as Chandraprabha in Deopani, Assam; and Shashi in Hansdiha of Jharkhand are happy that they need not travel to large towns to buy smartphones, televisions, washing machines or grinders, but get them delivered at their doorsteps.
Boonbox offers goods to rural customers living in towns with a population of less than 20,000. “While major e-Commerce companies focus on the urban and semi-urban areas, our focus is only on rural markets,” said R Ramanathan, CEO and one of the three co-founders of Boonbox.
Since its inception in 2011, Boonbox has sold over 1.5 million durables to more than one million households spread across 15,000 villages, he added.
Nearly 70 per cent of India’s population lives in rural India. Contrary to popular belief, the rural population across India is extremely aspirational and has the disposable income to purchase white goods. It is brand-conscious and buys only those products that are seen on television. However, the demands are usually unfulfilled, because other e-commerce players restrict their distribution networks in rural areas to places with a population of at least 20,000, he told BusinessLine.
The urban market is too crowded while the rural market is under-penetrated and provides a huge opportunity with a proper last mile connectivity. “We have built a strong network in rural markets,” he said.
Boonbox delivers around 50,000 shipments a month with 35 per cent being mobile phones; 35 per cent white goods and 30 per cent cookware. In value terms, it could be around ₹25 crore per month. It covers nearly 7,000 pin codes in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chattissgarh, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana, he said.
The company has identified influencers at Panchayat level in villages and appointed them as associates. Over 750 associates serve over 15,000 villages with direct access to 150 million consumers. They are given Android tablets with Boonbox app. They show the eCatalogue (over 6,000 SKUs) to consumers; book orders; collect cash and transfer them to Boonbox. The product is delivered to customer’s home in 10-15 days. Finance is also arranged, he added.
Most of the villages do not have any last-mile connectivity and each village cluster is unique. Based on the geography and existing network, the company has set up a hub-and-spoke logistics network to to deliver products to the end consumer. The company has set up multilingual call centres to help consumers either directly or through associates. Call centres in turn coordinate with respective suppliers to sort these out, he said.
Funded by Ventureast, Orios and IAN Fund, the start-up raised $4 million in 2018. The founders identified the untapped potential of the rural Indian market and decided to convert all the challenges associated with it into possible growth opportunities.
The company is now looking for second round funding of around $20 million to expand warehouses and improve technology, Ramanathan said.
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...