Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the India Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC2023) should bring in all the complex and innovative technologies to the show including in consumer electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data centres and drones.

“The India Mobile Congress 2023 will signify the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to promote India’s pivotal role in the digital revolution impacting every sector globally. This includes pioneering breakthroughs in 5G, 6G, broadcasting, satellite, semiconductor, drone, devices, and green technologies,” he said at the curtain raiser of the event here.

Also Read: PMO steps in to boost 5G use cases

The event is being co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and will be held from October 27–29, with the theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’.

The event will witness around one-lakh plus participants, 5,000 plus CXO-level delegates, 350 plus speakers, and 400 plus exhibitors.

“The India Mobile Congress has emerged as the major technology event in the country. Last year, the Prime Minister launched 5G and India has emerged as the country with the fastest 5G rollout. There are almost 2.75 lac BTS radiating 5G in a short period of time. We want to position India as a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter,” Vaishnaw said.

IMC will explore having five international partner countries and will have consultation with Ministry of External Affairs, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit