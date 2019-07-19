Brookfield pays ₹25,215 crore to take control of RJio’s tower assets

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Canadian asset manager Brookfield has agreed to invest ₹25,215 crore to take control of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm’s tower infrastructure.
RJio’s tower assets were transferred to a special purpose vehicle — Reliance Jio Infratel Pvt Ltd (RJIPL). Separately, a tower infrastructure trust was registered, sponsored by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings. The tower InvIT held 51 per cent stake in RJIPL and the balance 49 per cent was held by Reliance Industries. Post the deal with Brookfield, the stake held by RIL in RJIPL will be transferred to the tower InvIT. All units of the InvIT will be owned by Brookfield only.
“This will be the largest foreign investment from an Indian infrastructure vehicle standpoint. It also validates the value creation we had earlier talked about by spinning off the passive infrastructure, and it’s also a testimony to the quality of the asset,” Reliance Industries Ltd Joint Chief Financial Officer V Srikanth said in a press conference.
RJio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has 1.75-lakh towers (both built and under-development), with an average age of less than two years. The company, effective March 31, 2019, had transferred the fibre and tower undertaking to Jio Digital Fibre Pvt Ltd (JDFPL) and RJIPL, respectively.
"Proceeds from the investment by Brookfield will be used to repay certain existing financial liabilities of RJIPL and acquiring the balance 49 per cent of equity share capital of RJIPL, currently held by RIL,” it added.
Stating this as the first in a set of asset monetisation plans, Srikanth said the company is in “extensive discussions” for the fibre assets also.
Both JDFPL and RJIPL are operating as independent entities with transfer of control to SEBI-registered Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). RJIPL’s towers are predominantly ground-based with ability to host multiple tenants, fibre backhaul and battery back-ups.
RJio posted a net profit of ₹891 crore for the quarter ended June 30, a 45.6 per cent increase from ₹612 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. The company’s user base stood at 331.3 million as of June 30, 2019, while it had the lowest churn in the industry at 0.97 per cent per month.
“Growth in RJio mobility services has continued to surpass all expectations. In less than two years of commercial operations, RJio network carried almost 11 exabytes of data traffic during the recently concluded fiscal quarter,” Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director at RIL, said.
RIL profit rises 7% p7
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...