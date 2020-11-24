BSNL unions call for lunch hour demonstrations on Nov 25

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the State-run telecom operator, has called for lunch hour demonstrations on November 25.
The protests are being organised against the freezing of Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA), the union said in a letter to BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar.
“The decision of the Government to freeze the IDA of public sector employees is deplorable. It is an unfair labour practice, hitting the public sector employees below the belt. We demand that the DPE order cited under reference, should be withdrawn forthwith,” the union said in the protest notice.
“To express our protest to this anti-labour decision of the Government, the executives and non-executives of BSNL will organise lunch hour demonstrations on 25.11.2020.”
Also Read: BSNL should retain 2G services: TEMA
The government has ordered freezing of the IDA of employees of the Central Public Sector Enterprises, that became due from September 1, 2020, besides the IDA that will become due from January 1, 2021, and April 1, 2021. Further, the government letter also mentioned that arrears would not be paid for the period from July 1, 2021, till June 30, 2021, it added.
AUAB comprises as many as 11 unions of the beleaguered telecom company, including Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees’ Union (BSNLEU), National Federation of Telecom Employees (NFTE), All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), National Union of BSNL Workers and SC/ST Employees Welfare Association of BSNL (SEWA BSNL) among others.
The National Confederation of Officers’ Associations of Central Public Sector Undertakings had also sought the withdrawal of the official memorandum on freezing of IDA.
Also Read: Empowered Technical Group may look into BSNL’s 4G rollout next week
Also See: BSNL union lines up array of agitations seeking promotions for employees
Also Read: BSNL Tower Co begins separate accounting process since Oct 1
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...