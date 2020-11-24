BSNL unions call for lunch hour demonstrations on Nov 25

All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the State-run telecom operator, has called for lunch hour demonstrations on November 25.

The protests are being organised against the freezing of Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA), the union said in a letter to BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar.

“The decision of the Government to freeze the IDA of public sector employees is deplorable. It is an unfair labour practice, hitting the public sector employees below the belt. We demand that the DPE order cited under reference, should be withdrawn forthwith,” the union said in the protest notice.

“To express our protest to this anti-labour decision of the Government, the executives and non-executives of BSNL will organise lunch hour demonstrations on 25.11.2020.”

The government has ordered freezing of the IDA of employees of the Central Public Sector Enterprises, that became due from September 1, 2020, besides the IDA that will become due from January 1, 2021, and April 1, 2021. Further, the government letter also mentioned that arrears would not be paid for the period from July 1, 2021, till June 30, 2021, it added.

AUAB comprises as many as 11 unions of the beleaguered telecom company, including Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees’ Union (BSNLEU), National Federation of Telecom Employees (NFTE), All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), National Union of BSNL Workers and SC/ST Employees Welfare Association of BSNL (SEWA BSNL) among others.

The National Confederation of Officers’ Associations of Central Public Sector Undertakings had also sought the withdrawal of the official memorandum on freezing of IDA.

