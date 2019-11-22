BSNL vendors may soon receive some of their outstanding payment

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Telecom vendors of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) have been assured of getting their dues in some parts, within the next few days. The dues have been pending for almost a year now amounting to around ₹1,700 crore.
More than a dozen of these vendors including Sterlite, Tejas, Birla Cable, Aksh Optifibre, Paramount Wires and Cables, Vihaan Networks, Apar Indus, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Apar Indus and Finolex Cable met Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecom (DoT) seeking immediate help and release some funds so that these vendors can pay their contractors and workers.
The vendors have been seeking intervention for release of the outstanding dues towards BharatNet-II projects. The companies said they are ‘deeply troubled’ over the outstanding amounts and have written even to the Centre, including Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Telecom Secretary and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) Administrator for the same.
“We have been assured of sanctioning at least 50 per cent of the due amounts as early as possible by the Secretary and the rest of the amount as and when the works progresses in the BharatNet project, over a period of time,” Sandeep Aggarwal, Head, Telecom Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry told reporters here on Friday after meeting Prakash.
Aggarwal was part of the meeting as an industry body representative and also as the Managing Director and Promoter of Paramount Communications.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...