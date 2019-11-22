Info-tech

BSNL vendors may soon receive some of their outstanding payment

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Meet DoT Secretary for immediate release of funds

Telecom vendors of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) have been assured of getting their dues in some parts, within the next few days. The dues have been pending for almost a year now amounting to around ₹1,700 crore.

More than a dozen of these vendors including Sterlite, Tejas, Birla Cable, Aksh Optifibre, Paramount Wires and Cables, Vihaan Networks, Apar Indus, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Apar Indus and Finolex Cable met Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecom (DoT) seeking immediate help and release some funds so that these vendors can pay their contractors and workers.

The vendors have been seeking intervention for release of the outstanding dues towards BharatNet-II projects. The companies said they are ‘deeply troubled’ over the outstanding amounts and have written even to the Centre, including Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Telecom Secretary and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) Administrator for the same.

Half of the dues assured

“We have been assured of sanctioning at least 50 per cent of the due amounts as early as possible by the Secretary and the rest of the amount as and when the works progresses in the BharatNet project, over a period of time,” Sandeep Aggarwal, Head, Telecom Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry told reporters here on Friday after meeting Prakash.

Aggarwal was part of the meeting as an industry body representative and also as the Managing Director and Promoter of Paramount Communications.

