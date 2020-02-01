Info-tech

Budget 2020 proposes measures to boost data, quantum tech

Updated on February 01, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several measures to make India ready for new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and Internet of Things. 

The minister has allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the national optical fibre network BharatNet and Rs 8,000 crore for the National Mission on Quantum Tech.

The minister also said a policy for setting up data centre parks across the country will be announced soon. 

"Whoa! USD 1 bn+ allocation for new mission on #quantum computing and applications #BUDGET2020 Will be crucial to ensure we focus the mission on priority areas which, will see the max benefit. This is another very progressive move!  " Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom tweeted.

