Canon unveils new professional camera priced at ₹575,995

Canon India has launched its latest professional camera named EOS 1DX Mark III at a price of ₹575,995. This is the latest entrant in Canon’s EOS range.

Canon claims the camera will stimulate the growing imaging segments for wedding, wildlife, fashion, sports, and film-making. The camera also claims to deliver high-quality images at high speed.

Canon has incorporated Face + Eye + Head detection features in this camera that offers subject-tracking during live view still and video shooting.

Mark III can also capture images in dark surroundings. The camera claims to provide the highest possible image quality in all shooting conditions.

Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “We are confident that our latest offering will cater to the growing list of professional photographers in India and open up newer possibilities in the imaging space,” he added.

Speaking about the specifications of the new product, C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products, highlighted that the camera is equipped with advanced features like 16fps | 20fps Servo AF, which enables live view shooting and continuous subject tracking. “We are positive that EOS-1D X Mark III will be a delight for photographers as well as videographers to expand their creative horizons,” he said.

Priced at ₹575,995 (inclusive of taxes) for the body, 512 GB CF Express Card and Reader, the EOS-1D X Mark III will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.