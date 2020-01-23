Canon unveils new professional camera priced at ₹575,995

Roomba i7+: This robot can clean your floors like you do
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Canon India has launched its latest professional camera named EOS 1DX Mark III at a price of ₹575,995. This is the latest entrant in Canon’s EOS range.
Canon claims the camera will stimulate the growing imaging segments for wedding, wildlife, fashion, sports, and film-making. The camera also claims to deliver high-quality images at high speed.
Canon has incorporated Face + Eye + Head detection features in this camera that offers subject-tracking during live view still and video shooting.
Mark III can also capture images in dark surroundings. The camera claims to provide the highest possible image quality in all shooting conditions.
Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “We are confident that our latest offering will cater to the growing list of professional photographers in India and open up newer possibilities in the imaging space,” he added.
Speaking about the specifications of the new product, C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products, highlighted that the camera is equipped with advanced features like 16fps | 20fps Servo AF, which enables live view shooting and continuous subject tracking. “We are positive that EOS-1D X Mark III will be a delight for photographers as well as videographers to expand their creative horizons,” he said.
Priced at ₹575,995 (inclusive of taxes) for the body, 512 GB CF Express Card and Reader, the EOS-1D X Mark III will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...