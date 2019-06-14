Cell phone tower erection cannot be stopped just on fears of radiation, rules Madras High Court

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Till a positive finding is given in this regard, cell phone towers cannot be prevented from being installed on mere apprehensions which have no scientific backing, the Court said.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh, gave the order on June 7 on a petition filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which faced stiff resistance from local residents in Coimbatore’s Aero Nagar.
Reliance Infocomm, owned by Reliance Industries, sought a direction from the Madras High Court to respondents (The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, and The Inspector of Police, Sulur police station, Coimbatore) to provide police protection to erect transmission cell tower; electrical works and maintenances work of towers.
The company has a lease agreement with the property owner and had taken steps to install the cell phone tower.
When the company tried to erect the cell phone tower, the local residents caused hindrance to company officials from carrying out the construction work.
The company gave a representation on November 24, 2018 to the Inspector of Police, Sulur, to provide them with protection.
However, the police did not act forcing the company to file the Criminal Original Petition.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, the Court disposed the petition and directed the Police to provide protection to company officials for erection of cell phone towers and ensure that the entire process goes on in a smooth manner, without giving raise to any law and order problem.
