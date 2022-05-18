Check end points well, cyber experts warn organisations

As organisations are getting ready for work-from-office, cyber security experts ask them to keep tabs on the ‘end points’, the PCs, laptops and other gadgets that their employees may be bringing along.

They feel that this is the best time for organisations to make sure each of their devices is checked and updated for optimal protection.

“As work from office resumes, enterprises need to ensure each of their devices receives a cybersecurity check and update,” Dipesh Kaura, General Manager (South Asia) of cyber security solutions company Kaspersky, said.

“They need to also make sure to run a few training programmes to make their employees aware of the constant cyberthreats present in the environment they operate in,” he said.

‘Data backups necessary’

“It is also important for enterprises to ensure regular data backups, especially done in the offline mode to reduce exposure to the internet,” Dipesh Kaura said.

He explains why this matters particularly in the Indian context. “India is among the top-3 targets for cyberattacks in the APAC region. It does not help that businesses in India are still waking up to the scale of damage that cyberattacks can cause within the enterprise as well as the overall economic system by draining it of trust and confidence,” he pointed out.

The Moscow-based cyber security solutions company said that the number of ransomware attacks have gone up significantly during and after the pandemic.

“It is not the number but the type and the intensity of the attacks that have undergone a dramatic change. Ransomware has become more ubiquitous than ever before and it is now using advanced techniques through artificial intelligence and machine learning to launch cross-platform attacks,” he said.