Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity solutions company, has said that it signed an agreement with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute (Mumbai) to protect its IT infrastructure.

The institute’s IT infrastructure comprises 300 virtual servers, 75 physical servers, virtual databases, and 2,500 endpoints. . ‘

“The healthcare industry in India saw the maximum number of cyberattacks among all sectors, with an organisation being attacked 1,866 times per week on average, making this sector one of the most vulnerable verticals in the country,” it said in a statement on January 23.

“Our Maestro Hyperscale Network Security solution, an AI and Big Data based threat intelligence solution, provides the hospital with visibility into open ports,” it said.

The hospital has also deployed Check Point Harmony Endpoint, improving endpoint security. In the next phase, the hospital aims to implement Check Point Email and Collaboration to fortify email security, according to Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Check Point Software Technologies (India & SAARC), said.