China announces initiative to set global data security rules

BenQ’s launches a Full-HD Home Entertainment projectorin India
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
China on Tuesday launched its ‘Global Data Security Initiative’ to address “ new issues and challenges” in data security.
The initiative was announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a seminar on global digital surveillance in Beijing.
The initiative outlines an eight-pronged approach to maintaining data security in the digital economy. It details various principles that companies should follow from collecting to using data. Principles including preventing authorities that “infringe upon personal information” from doing so and not using technology to conduct mass surveillance against other states.
Yi in his keynote speech at the seminar accused individual countries of “bullying” and data “protectionism”. He also added that global standards were necessary to prevent “politicisation of security issues.”
“It is important to develop a set of international rules on data security that reflect the will and respect the interests of all countries through broad-based participation,” he said.
The initiative comes after US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd and TikTok parent ByteDance citing security concerns.
China’s own cyberspace is controlled through measures dubbed as the Great Firewall. It restricts access to major big tech firms including Twitter, Google and Facebook.
Yi did not mention any further details including participation from other countries, if any, and the overall nature of the initiative.
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...