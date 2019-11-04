China’s Xiaomi is now India’s largest brand retail network

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Xiaomi, which rules the Indian smartphone market with the highest market share in shipments, is also the largest brand network in the offline market in the country now.
According to a study on the expanse of single-brand retail network in India by Channelplay, the Chinese electronics company emerged winner over competitors such as Samsung India, Café Coffee Day, Dominos India and Bata India.
Channelplay, a retail and channel solution provider, conducted the study across 11 industries including electronics, jewellery and watches, furniture and footwear. And it found Xiaomi’s retail presence in India to be 44 per cent bigger than Samsung India and over 117 per cent than Bata India.
Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced that Mi.com, the company’s online retail platform, became the top single brand online smartphone channel, according to Counterpoint Research Market Monitor for Q1 2019. Redmi smartphones are priced for as low as 6000 rupees on Amazon, and Xiaomi continues to have the highest market share for smartphone shipments in India (26 per cent in Q3 2019, according to Counterpoint Research).
Xiaomi’s retail network includes Mi Homes, Mi Studios and Mi Stores.
The fourth-largest smartphone brand in the world now has its presence in over 790 cities in India. It recently inaugurated its 2500th Mi store in Karnataka. The stores are aimed at gaining brand outreach across tier III cities and beyond towns and districts in India and help customers buy all Xiaomi products under one roof.
“We started our offline journey in India in 2017 and our expansion gained momentum in 2018. It has led to a lot of learnings,” said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India. We are proud to be bringing the best specifications, with the highest quality at an honest price to our customers in all rural areas, he added.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism