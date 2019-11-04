China’s Xiaomi is now India’s largest brand retail network

Xiaomi, which rules the Indian smartphone market with the highest market share in shipments, is also the largest brand network in the offline market in the country now.

According to a study on the expanse of single-brand retail network in India by Channelplay, the Chinese electronics company emerged winner over competitors such as Samsung India, Café Coffee Day, Dominos India and Bata India.

Channelplay, a retail and channel solution provider, conducted the study across 11 industries including electronics, jewellery and watches, furniture and footwear. And it found Xiaomi’s retail presence in India to be 44 per cent bigger than Samsung India and over 117 per cent than Bata India.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced that Mi.com, the company’s online retail platform, became the top single brand online smartphone channel, according to Counterpoint Research Market Monitor for Q1 2019. Redmi smartphones are priced for as low as 6000 rupees on Amazon, and Xiaomi continues to have the highest market share for smartphone shipments in India (26 per cent in Q3 2019, according to Counterpoint Research).

Xiaomi’s retail network includes Mi Homes, Mi Studios and Mi Stores.

The fourth-largest smartphone brand in the world now has its presence in over 790 cities in India. It recently inaugurated its 2500th Mi store in Karnataka. The stores are aimed at gaining brand outreach across tier III cities and beyond towns and districts in India and help customers buy all Xiaomi products under one roof.

“We started our offline journey in India in 2017 and our expansion gained momentum in 2018. It has led to a lot of learnings,” said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India. We are proud to be bringing the best specifications, with the highest quality at an honest price to our customers in all rural areas, he added.