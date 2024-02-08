Ciklum, a global experience engineering firm, has announced its acquisition of Infogen, a digital engineering services company, headquartered in the United States with India headquarters in Pune.

With this deal, Ciklum, currently headquartered in London with a development center in Chennai, propels its drive into the North American market and expands its global delivery footprint to strengthen its position in engineering.

Ciklum blends product engineering, customer experiences, and artificial intelligence to build digital products for global enterprises and digital disruptors alike. The business’ global team of over 4,000 engineers, design specialists, product owners and consultants are at the forefront of the technologies that are helping its more than 250 clients, globally. In India, the company has employees primarily in the roles of software engineering, quality assurance and UX/UI.

With a global workforce of over 350 employees, Infogen has a large delivery footprint in India and specializes in edge tech like augmented and virtual reality, among other technologies. Infogen’s experience and expertise, alongside a significant presence on the West Coast of the US, will propel Ciklum further to establish a more expansive global presence. Infogen’s capabilities in edge-based R&D and Microsoft are designed to build solutions that meet the current and future needs of its clients.

“By aligning with a like-minded company such as Infogen, we operate from a stronger collective operational footprint and with technological advancements across several lines of business,” said Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO of Ciklum.

He added, “We have systematically built out our capabilities to support our ongoing international expansion.”

Infogen’s CEO, Dr Sanjeev Kuwadekar, will continue at Ciklum and will drive the continued growth of Infogen’s core services. “We’re excited to have found in Ciklum the perfect partners for taking what we have built at Infogen to the next level.”

Francisco D’Souza, Chairman of Ciklum and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize, the majority shareholder in Ciklum, commented, “Since our investment in 2020, we have seen meaningful growth in demand for Ciklum’s software solutions and there is significant opportunity to deliver yet more value to Ciklum’s global clients.” He added, “We continue to bring our experience and network to support Raj and Ciklum’s team to execute on the exciting growth plan that we collectively built and we are incredibly excited for what the future holds.”