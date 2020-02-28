Click-bait digital fraud bleeding ad industry

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Every one out of four clicks on online advertisements is a fraud click in India, with marketers continuing to waste budgets on such ‘organised crime’.
As more money pours into digital advertising, opportunity grows for ad fraudsters, who are continually developing new schemes to evade detection and pilfer from the advertising ecosystem.
A new whitepaper by Madison Media has found the scale of the fraud is rapidly growing, disrupting digital advertising, which is set to contribute 62 per cent to overall advertising expenditure.
Ad fraud continues to be a huge problem globally for the digital advertising ecosystem, taking $1 for every $3 spent on online advertisements, be it on a website or mobile. The cost of global ad fraud is set to top $30 billion this year.
While 78 per cent of marketers tend to cite click fraud as their top concern, ad fraud in India is almost 6 per cent for display and 4 per cent for video, according to Madison’s white paper, exclusively shared with BusinessLine.
A distressing message in the report states that marketers who are not utilising a measurement provider could be wasting at least 4 per cent of their video budget, on an average. This could vary depending on the specific category the marketer is operating in.
Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, said the issue has reached massive proportions.
“Click fraud can go upwards of 25 percent. With digital advertising expected to reach 27 per cent of advertising expenditure, it would be in advertisers’ interest to be more sharp-eyed and heed advice,” he said.
